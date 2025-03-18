Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin, exclusive items

Fortnite has launched a brand-new Icon Series skin for Clix, one of the well-known professional players alongside YouTubers.
Clix, whose real name is Cody Conrod initially received recognition as a prodigy in the Fortnite competitive scene, qualifying for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at the age of 14.
In addition to competitive matches, Clix also created variety of Fortnite-related content, including high-stakes wagers and reactions to game updates and events.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Clix announced that he is receiving his own Fortnite Icon Series skin.
A collection of Clix-inspired items, such as the Clix outfit, Clix Bear Back Bling, and a special surprise, will be available in the Item Shop on March 22.
Ahead of the launch, Fortnite is set to host the Clix Icon Cup on March 21, offering gamers a chance to unlock these items early.
Additionally, Fortnite has unveiled Clix Tycoon, a new creative island that allows players to experience the journey of a rising content creator.
Despite skins, Fortnite players can also unlock or purchase Clix-themed emotes and items. One standout is the 2-Ply TP Hammer Pickaxe, a toilet paper-crafted weapon that humorously allows players to wipe the floor with their opponents.
To note, integrating real-world creators in Fortnite keeps the game fresh and engaging to attract fans eager to compete and celebrate their favourite players in this dynamic, free-for-all battle royale.
