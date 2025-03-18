Sports

Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin, exclusive items

Fortnite is set to host Clix Icon Cup this month to offer players chance to unlock exclusive items early

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin and exclusive items
Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin and exclusive items

Fortnite has launched a brand-new Icon Series skin for Clix, one of the well-known professional players alongside YouTubers.

Clix, whose real name is Cody Conrod initially received recognition as a prodigy in the Fortnite competitive scene, qualifying for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup at the age of 14.

In addition to competitive matches, Clix also created variety of Fortnite-related content, including high-stakes wagers and reactions to game updates and events.

Related: Microsoft announces Copilot for Gaming to improve Xbox in-game assistance

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Clix announced that he is receiving his own Fortnite Icon Series skin. 

A collection of Clix-inspired items, such as the Clix outfit, Clix Bear Back Bling, and a special surprise, will be available in the Item Shop on March 22.

Fortnite partners with Clix for new Icon Series skin, exclusive items

Ahead of the launch, Fortnite is set to host the Clix Icon Cup on March 21, offering gamers a chance to unlock these items early.

Additionally, Fortnite has unveiled Clix Tycoon, a new creative island that allows players to experience the journey of a rising content creator.

Despite skins, Fortnite players can also unlock or purchase Clix-themed emotes and items. One standout is the 2-Ply TP Hammer Pickaxe, a toilet paper-crafted weapon that humorously allows players to wipe the floor with their opponents.

To note, integrating real-world creators in Fortnite keeps the game fresh and engaging to attract fans eager to compete and celebrate their favourite players in this dynamic, free-for-all battle royale.

Related: GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo set for new big challenge? Bold prediction stuns fans
Cristiano Ronaldo set for new big challenge? Bold prediction stuns fans
Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs
Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic take LA Lakers to victory against Spurs
Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Lionel Messi out from Argentina's World Cup qualifiers
Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win
Rory McIlroy makes history with second Players Championship win
Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite food revealed: 'It keeps me strong'
Cristiano Ronaldo's favourite food revealed: 'It keeps me strong'
GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted
Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted
Cameron Brink opens up about LA Sparks' decision for male practice players
Cameron Brink opens up about LA Sparks' decision for male practice players
Andreeva wins Indian Wells, becomes youngest champion since Serena Williams
Andreeva wins Indian Wells, becomes youngest champion since Serena Williams