GTA VI release date, price, and more: Here's all you need to know

Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), continues to generate excitement, with new updates emerging about its launch timeline, pricing, and pre-orders.
Take-Two Interactive, on Monday, March 17, 2025, officially revealed that the game will launch in fall 2025.
Rockstar’s parent company confirmed in a financial report that GTA 6 is set for a fall 2025 release.
This timeframe indicates a potential launch between September and November 2025.
According to industry analysts, Rockstar is planning to avoid launching the game close to Borderlands 4, scheduled for September 23, 2025, to avoid market competition.
However, Rockstar Games has not officially announced pre-orders, and Malaysian gaming retailer Gamers Hideout has started accepting deposits for GTA 6. Customers are required to pay RM14.90 (around INR 290) as a placeholder amount.
The company has not disclosed pricing details, but industry reports suggest GTA 6 could cost over $100, surpassing the standard pricing of AAA games.
According to gaming analyst Matthew Ball, the increased cost is attributed to the game’s expansive development scale.
GTA 6 is expected to introduce the series’ first female protagonist, Lucia, who will share the spotlight with a male character in a dual-character storyline.
To note, the game will also feature smarter artificial intelligence (AI), more realistic physics, and advanced graphics.