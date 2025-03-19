Entertainment

Selena Gomez puts Benny Blanco diamond ring on sale, fueling split rumours

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced engagement in December 2024

  March 19, 2025
Selena Gomez has ignited breakup rumours as she placed Benny Blanco diamond ring on sale.

Ahead of the release of their joint album, I Said I Love You First, the Rare Beauty founder has decided to sell 12 “rare” items on sale as part of a count down to their new music.

As part of the countdown, fans also had the chance to win a unique $400 Coach bag, personally designed and signed by Selena.

The Rare Beauty founder placed the diamond ring that confirmed her romance with Benny on day one's item list.

She penned alongside a photo of the diamond “B” ring gifted to her, “For the first day of #12DaysOfReallyRareStuff, which is also a countdown to I Said I Love You First, it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship.”

The custom wrap-around ring, designed by Jacquie Aiche, featured a solo diamond stone and the letter “B”, complimented with intricate pavé diamonds totaling 0.44 carats.

Shortly after she placed the ring on sale, fans rushed to her social media account to voice their concerns.

A fan wrote, “Selena why would you put something so sentimental on sale? Are you breaking up with Benny?”

However, the Disney alum did not respond to the rumours yet.

Benny and Selena’s joint album I Said I Love You First will release on March 21.

