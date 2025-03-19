Khloé Kardashian gives new verdict on dating after failed relationships

Khloé Kardashian has shared her take on dating after multiple failed relationships.
The Good American founder married ex husband Lamar Odom in 2009, 30 days after meeting him.
Her most recent relationship was ex boyfriend with Tristan Thompson, with whom she had a daughter True, and a sonTatum.
During Khloé in Wonder Land podcast released on Wednesday, Khloé shared, "My history is probably more of a head-first type of gal, so what I’ve done, intentionally, this time, is taken a break from dating and I really wanted to work on myself and focus on my kids.”
She added, “It hasn’t worked out great for me in the past, that’s why this time I wanted to try something different and I really like where I am right now in my life, I really do. I believe in love, I believe in happily ever after, I’m not cynical, I do think someone’s out there for me, I just don’t know if right now is my time.”
The Kardashians actress admitted that she’s avoiding getting back into that dating pool, however, she’s also “comfortable” being single right now.
To note, Khloé and Tristan broke up in 2021.