France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats

France has announced it will distribute a “survival manual” to all the households in the country in order to prepare them for “imminent threats.”
A spokesperson for the French Prime Minister François Bayrou on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, told CNN that they are preparing to distribute a “survival manual” to all the citizens amid rising threats.
She said, “The survival manual aims to encourage citizens to develop their resilience in the face of different crises. This includes natural disasters, technological and cyber incidents, health crises like Covid-19, and security crises like terrorist attacks and armed conflict.”
After the approval of the prime minister, the manual, which is actually a 20-page booklet, will be delivered to all the households in the country before summer.
The booklet will contain content similar to the one available on the French government website, launched in 2022, which provides advice on preparing for an emergency.
The “survival manual” will be divided into three parts and will explain in detail how to protect yourself and loved ones from immediate danger. It will also highlight how the citizens could contribute to the defence of the community, such as volunteering for reserve units or local firefighting groups.
The booklet will also include a list of emergency contacts (fire service, police and ambulance) and radio frequency to tune into in danger.
Notably, this is not the first time a country has distributed a "survival manual.” Before the French government, Sweden and Finland have also issued booklets to millions of households, guiding people to prepare for emergencies like military conflicts, communications outages and power cuts, as well as extreme weather events.
