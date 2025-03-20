World

France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats

French government believes the manual will help citizens prepare for ‘imminent threats’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
France to distribute survival manual to all citizens amid rising threats
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats

France has announced it will distribute a “survival manual” to all the households in the country in order to prepare them for “imminent threats.”

A spokesperson for the French Prime Minister François Bayrou on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, told CNN that they are preparing to distribute a “survival manual” to all the citizens amid rising threats.

Related: WWII bomb in France: Travel resumes after authorities defuse explosive

She said, “The survival manual aims to encourage citizens to develop their resilience in the face of different crises. This includes natural disasters, technological and cyber incidents, health crises like Covid-19, and security crises like terrorist attacks and armed conflict.”

After the approval of the prime minister, the manual, which is actually a 20-page booklet, will be delivered to all the households in the country before summer.

The booklet will contain content similar to the one available on the French government website, launched in 2022, which provides advice on preparing for an emergency.

The “survival manual” will be divided into three parts and will explain in detail how to protect yourself and loved ones from immediate danger. It will also highlight how the citizens could contribute to the defence of the community, such as volunteering for reserve units or local firefighting groups.

The booklet will also include a list of emergency contacts (fire service, police and ambulance) and radio frequency to tune into in danger.

Notably, this is not the first time a country has distributed a "survival manual.” Before the French government, Sweden and Finland have also issued booklets to millions of households, guiding people to prepare for emergencies like military conflicts, communications outages and power cuts, as well as extreme weather events.

Related: UK, France join forces with Ukraine to develop peace plan

Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask
Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask
Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks
Donald Trump makes 'very good' call to Zelenskyy after Putin talks
Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts
Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts
Government announces Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan
Government announces Eid ul Fitr 2025 holidays in Pakistan
Hollywood director charged for scamming Netflix
Hollywood director charged for scamming Netflix
Dutch 'fish doorbell' becomes internet sensation with its unique function
Dutch 'fish doorbell' becomes internet sensation with its unique function
Chinese grandmother pursues international travel by bike
Chinese grandmother pursues international travel by bike
Trump administration releases more JFK assassination records for public
Trump administration releases more JFK assassination records for public
Putin agrees to halt Ukraine energy attacks for 30 days after Trump call
Putin agrees to halt Ukraine energy attacks for 30 days after Trump call
Blobfish goes from ‘ugliest’ to most loved: Wins New Zealand's fish of year
Blobfish goes from ‘ugliest’ to most loved: Wins New Zealand's fish of year
Honduras plane disaster: 12 dead after jet crashes into Caribbean Sea
Honduras plane disaster: 12 dead after jet crashes into Caribbean Sea
India sets curfew amid destruction threats to 17th century Muslim ruler's tomb
India sets curfew amid destruction threats to 17th century Muslim ruler's tomb