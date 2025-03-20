Meghan Markle addresses Netflix criticism in a handwritten note

Meghan Markle had already addressed the criticism surrounding her Netflix show days before it premiered.
The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan has garnered quite the negative attention since its debut on March 4, 2025.
Prior to the release, a podcast host Amanda Hirsch expressed her concerns about fans reaction on Meghan's show.
When the duchess dropped the trailer of With Love, Meghan, on her Instagram account, Amanda wrote, "You guys I'm scared for Meghan."
In response, the mother-of-two sent a surprising handwritten letter to the host to appreciate her concern for Meghan.
Related: Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release
On Wednesday, March 19, Amanda turned to her Instagram account to give a little throw back before posting the personal note she had received from Prince Harry's wife.
The well-wisher shared a snippet from the trailer with her comment and a picture of the handwritten letter from Meghan, with the caption, "OH MY DUCHESS."
In the handwritten letter, Meghan wrote, "Dear Amanda, I heard you were feeling scared. Don't be! This is the fun part - let's enjoy it."
The 43-year-old concluded the letter with her new brand name, "As Ever, Meghan."
Related: Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy
Despite the criticism, With Love, Meghan as been renewed for a second season, along with that the Royal is gearing for her own podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, set to release on April 8, 2025.