Royal

Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release

Meghan Markle will release her new podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ on April 8, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release
Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release

Meghan Markle has received a fresh blow from a Hollywood star ahead of her new podcast release.

The Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast will explore the stories of dedicated female entrepreneurs. It will be released on April 8, in collaboration with Lemonada Media.

Recently, Jimmy Fallon mocked Meghan on his late-night program, The Tonight Show.

During the show, Jimmy and his sidekick Steve Higgins cracked a light-hearted joke about the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

They discussed her habit of transferring shop-bought pretzels into her own personalised bags.

The segment featured a clip of the Suits alum emptying pre-packaged Trader Joe's pretzels into her own plastic bag.

She said, “This, we're just going to put into a different bag. I know that Daniel loves peanut butter but I'm going to label this anyway, you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy."

Jimmy chuckled and noted, "That's interesting. She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people."

Moreover, Meghan was twice scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show in 2022, but both appearances were cancelled.

To note, her Netflix show With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season.

Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy
Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy
Princess Diana brother breaks silence after Harry's visa record release
Princess Diana brother breaks silence after Harry's visa record release
King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla
King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla
Princess Kate 'influenced' Prince William to counter Harry, Meghan's shocking claims
Princess Kate 'influenced' Prince William to counter Harry, Meghan's shocking claims
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Prince Harry visa documents released after drug claims
Prince Harry visa documents released after drug claims
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton