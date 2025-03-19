Meghan Markle hit with fresh blow ahead of podcast release

Meghan Markle has received a fresh blow from a Hollywood star ahead of her new podcast release.
The Duchess of Sussex’s Confessions of a Female Founder podcast will explore the stories of dedicated female entrepreneurs. It will be released on April 8, in collaboration with Lemonada Media.
Recently, Jimmy Fallon mocked Meghan on his late-night program, The Tonight Show.
During the show, Jimmy and his sidekick Steve Higgins cracked a light-hearted joke about the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
They discussed her habit of transferring shop-bought pretzels into her own personalised bags.
The segment featured a clip of the Suits alum emptying pre-packaged Trader Joe's pretzels into her own plastic bag.
She said, “This, we're just going to put into a different bag. I know that Daniel loves peanut butter but I'm going to label this anyway, you always want to be conscious if someone has a nut allergy."
Jimmy chuckled and noted, "That's interesting. She takes it from one bag and puts it in another bag, and that confuses people."
Moreover, Meghan was twice scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show in 2022, but both appearances were cancelled.
To note, her Netflix show With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season.