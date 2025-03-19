Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy  

Prince Harry seemingly saw things through the eyes of his wife, Meghan Markle, especially during the challenging phase of his life.
An insider recently told Radar Online that the only character currently revolving in the Duke of Sussex's life is Meghan, as she last supported Harry in his recent visit to the Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games.
Speaking of Harry's "best work" [Invictus Game,] the tipster stated, "When it's over, it leaves a void, and this year was no exception."
After Meghan's return to the USA from the UK "Harry didn't know what to do with himself" as he is reportedly dependent on the Duchess of Sussex.
"She seems to have him under her spell. Some might even go so far as to say it’s like he's brainwashed," the source revealed.
This report came after Harry's controversial US visa documents were released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.
The visa drama initially began when the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security.
In the lawsuit, they additionally claimed that the 40-year-old duke had lied about drug use on his visa papers.
Prince Harry publicly confirmed using drugs in his memoir, Spare, which he released on January 10, 2023.
However, in the newly launched documents, a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security stated that Harry's application followed all "applicable rules and regulations."
This ruling verdict marks the end of the Heritage Foundation’s long-running legal battle.