Royal

Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy

Prince Harry scored major victory in the long running visa battle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Meghan Markle accused of brainwashing Prince Harry amid visa controversy
Meghan Markle accused of 'brainwashing' Prince Harry amid visa controversy  

Prince Harry seemingly saw things through the eyes of his wife, Meghan Markle, especially during the challenging phase of his life.  

An insider recently told Radar Online that the only character currently revolving in the Duke of Sussex's life is Meghan, as she last supported Harry in his recent visit to the Canada for the 2025 Invictus Games.   

Speaking of Harry's "best work" [Invictus Game,] the tipster stated, "When it's over, it leaves a void, and this year was no exception." 

Related: Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK 

After Meghan's return to the USA from the UK "Harry didn't know what to do with himself" as he is reportedly dependent on the Duchess of Sussex.

"She seems to have him under her spell. Some might even go so far as to say it’s like he's brainwashed," the source revealed. 

This report came after Harry's controversial US visa documents were released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The visa drama initially began when the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Homeland Security.

In the lawsuit, they additionally claimed that the 40-year-old duke had lied about drug use on his visa papers.

Prince Harry publicly confirmed using drugs in his memoir, Spare, which he released on January 10, 2023.

However, in the newly launched documents, a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security stated that Harry's application followed all "applicable rules and regulations."

Related: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep their romance alive with unusual activity 

This ruling verdict marks the end of the Heritage Foundation’s long-running legal battle. 

Princess Diana brother breaks silence after Harry's visa record release
Princess Diana brother breaks silence after Harry's visa record release
King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla
King Charles makes delightful move ahead of Italy trip with Queen Camilla
Princess Kate 'influenced' Prince William to counter Harry, Meghan's shocking claims
Princess Kate 'influenced' Prince William to counter Harry, Meghan's shocking claims
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Kate Middleton reacts to Meghan Markle's 'shocking' UK return plan
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry receive heartbreaking blow from UK
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Prince Harry beams in first appearance after major win in visa controversy
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
Princess Kate steps into spotlight due to Princess Anne’s royal tradition
King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
King Frederik prepares meaningful gift for Princess Isabella next month
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released
Prince Harry visa documents released after drug claims
Prince Harry visa documents released after drug claims
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement