Brian Haw statue unveiled in London to honor peace activist

Brain Haw's children unveiled the statue which is positioned to face the Imperial War Museum in Lambeth

  • March 18, 2025
A statue honoring Brian Haw, a well-known peace activist has been revealed in London.

He protested for nearly ten years by living in Parliament Square, opposing the foreign policies of the UK and US.

As per BBC, authorities removed him shortly before he passed away in 2011.

On Sunday, his children unveiled the statue which is positioned to face the Imperial War Museum in Lambeth.

The statue, made of bronze and measuring 72 cm was created by artist Amanda Ward.

Ward said, “I hope to capture in him his determination and his commitment. I'm hoping that he will be remembered and seen as a symbol of peace."

It is located at the School of Historical Dress just outside a restricted zone around Parliament that was established in 2005 to try to stop his protests.

Beneath the statue, the words "Stop killing the kids!" are inscribed.

Actor Sir Mark Rylance supported the creation of Haw’s statue who greatly admired him and was inspired by his strong moral values.

Rylance emphasized that Haw’s main message was to stop the killing of children.

The actor added, “No matter what conflict we have as adults, they didn't create that conflict and we should find a peaceful way of resolving the conflict.”

As per the reports, In February 2023, supporters and friends of Haww including Rylance started a campaign to create a permanent statue honoring his dedication to peace.

Over 1,000 people donated, collectively raising more than £25,000 to cover the costs of making and installing the statue.

