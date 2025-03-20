Sci-Tech

WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why

WhatsApp revealed that it has banned a total of 9,967,000 Indian accounts in the month of January 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why

WhatsApp banned around 9.9 million (99 lakh) accounts in India during January 2025 as part of its efforts to curb scams, spam and fraudulent activities.

This action is aimed at maintaining the platform’s security and integrity.

The Meta-owned platform also stated that it will continue banning accounts if users break its rules.

As per IndiaToday, in January, WhatsApp banned 9,967,000 Indian accounts.

Out of these, 1,327,000 accounts were proactively banned before receiving any user reports.

WhatsApp detected and removed these accounts using automated systems that identify suspicious behaviour linked to scams or abuse.

Earlier, WhatsApp received 9,474 user complaints regarding various issues.

Related: WhatsApp to revolutionize chats with new threaded replies feature

Out of these, 239 complaints led to account bans or other actions, such as responding to users via email or postal mail through WhatsApp’s India Grievance Officer.

If you want to avoid this issue, you need to be mindful of a few things.

If you use WhatsApp to send bulk messages, spam or engage in suspicious activities then your account could be at risk of being banning.

Related: WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates

If users report your account for misuse, WhatsApp may investigate and take action.

Furthermore, if you receive spam messages or scam calls, report them immediately.

Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's innovative spirit
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's innovative spirit
NASA unveils plans for astronauts after 9-month space stint
NASA unveils plans for astronauts after 9-month space stint
Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android
Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users
Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station
Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini
Google to pay hefty price in racial disparity lawsuit
Google to pay hefty price in racial disparity lawsuit
Nvidia to collaborate with Disney, Google for 'Star Wars' inspired robot
Nvidia to collaborate with Disney, Google for 'Star Wars' inspired robot
NASA astronauts safely return to Earth after nine months
NASA astronauts safely return to Earth after nine months