WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why

WhatsApp banned around 9.9 million (99 lakh) accounts in India during January 2025 as part of its efforts to curb scams, spam and fraudulent activities.
This action is aimed at maintaining the platform’s security and integrity.
The Meta-owned platform also stated that it will continue banning accounts if users break its rules.
As per IndiaToday, in January, WhatsApp banned 9,967,000 Indian accounts.
Out of these, 1,327,000 accounts were proactively banned before receiving any user reports.
WhatsApp detected and removed these accounts using automated systems that identify suspicious behaviour linked to scams or abuse.
Earlier, WhatsApp received 9,474 user complaints regarding various issues.
Related: WhatsApp to revolutionize chats with new threaded replies feature
Out of these, 239 complaints led to account bans or other actions, such as responding to users via email or postal mail through WhatsApp’s India Grievance Officer.
If you want to avoid this issue, you need to be mindful of a few things.
If you use WhatsApp to send bulk messages, spam or engage in suspicious activities then your account could be at risk of being banning.
Related: WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
If users report your account for misuse, WhatsApp may investigate and take action.
Furthermore, if you receive spam messages or scam calls, report them immediately.