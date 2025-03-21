Sci-Tech

T Corona Borealis star to explode next week in once-in-80-year cosmic event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
T Corona Borealis (TCrB) is a dim star in a constellation, which is finally near exploding, making it the brightest it has ever been.

According to Forbes, the binary star system, consists of two stars, a white dwarf and a red giant, and overtime, the white dwarf gathers material from red giant, leading to a buildup that causes a massive explosion known as nova.

TCrB shine its brightest every 80 years and was last observed in 1946, and expected to become visible to the naked eye next week.

Since 2024, researchers have been observing TCrB, as it was predicted to go nova in April 2024.

According to data-driven estimate, the highly-anticipated new star is expected to be heading for an eruption on Thursday, March 27, 2025, after which it is to remain visible for a few nights.

The TCrB will become as bright as the North Star, which is the 48th brightest star in the night sky.

How to locate T Corona Borealis in the night sky

T Corona Borealis is located around 3,000 light-years away in the constellation Corona Borealis, the "Northern Crown," which rises in east, three hours after the sunset.

The best way to track down the star is to look halfway between Arcturus and the "Great Globular Cluster" known as M13 in the Constellation Hercules.

