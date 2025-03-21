Threads integrates latest features to highlight topics, control replies

Meta’s microblogging platform,Threads, has introduced a pack of advanced features regarding topics, reply controls, and more in the app, ensuring an improved overall experience.
The app makes political content suggestions more personalised for the users.
These latest features aim to make the app more relevant to users and keep them engaged with the network’s content.
In an effort to better connect users, it added up to 10 topics they want into their profile on the social network.
You can click on those topics to see the related posts, simplifying the process of engaging with others on X (formerly Twitter) with similar interests.
In addition, Threads has introduced a redesigned topic tag, which looks similar to a pill and is found next to the posts on the For You feed.
Users can now instantly click on the tag to see all the posts tagged with that specific topic.
Another latest feature that enables users to manage how people engage with their posts and the posts they see.
Now users can only allow their followers to reply to or quote a specific post for 'quote control,' which was released in November 2024.
Users engaged with Threads can now shuffle the order of their custom feeds. It means that a custom feed will display when you launch the app.
According to Meta, the Threads app will soon receive a few more significant updates to offer an improved user experience.
