How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?

Mark Zuckerberg shared the new feature will be available on Facebook, Instagram and Threads

  • January 14, 2025
Meta-owned platform, Threads is reportedly working on a new feature called “Community Notes,” inspired by X (formerly Twitter).

As per Gadget360, this feature will allow users to contribute to content moderation and fact-checking, replacing traditional fact-checking teams.

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared this feature will be available on Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

The “Community Note” feature is currently being tested by some iOS users, however there is no clear timeline for when it will be available to all users on Threads.

This feature will allow users to provide their opinion on content they find misleading or unclear.

In the meantime, they can write notes to offer more information or clarify the content.

Not only this, if other users find the notes useful, they may be published for the wider community to see.

Threads has also introduced a new feature where users can share photos and videos from others without quoting the original post.

In addition to this, the platform is also testing a feature that allows users to schedule posts for later.

In another update, users of Threads and Instagram will no longer be able to avoid seeing political content from accounts they don’t follow.

Meta claims this change is part of its shift towards promoting “free expression.”

