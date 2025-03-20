UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie

World

  March 20, 2025
Do you know of beautiful and scenic village in the UK that looks like it is from a fairytale or a Disney movie?

Yes, you heard it right! East Horsley, picturesque village in Surrey Hills near Guildford, known for its fairytale-like charm.

A notable landmark in the village is Horsley Towers, a 19th-century country house designed by architect Charles Barry for banker William Currie.

The estate was later expanded by William King-Noel, the 1st Earl of Lovelace, who added bold architectural elements.

The village, along with nearby places like Shere, Great Bookham and West Clandon is known for its scenic beauty, making it look like something out of a Disney movie.

Horsley Towers, now a Grade II-listed hotel was constructed using local flint and brick.

The building features an intricate design, including walls, tunnels, arches, bastions and a long cloister.

William King-Noel, the 1st Earl of Lovelace was particularly interested in tunnels and bridges.

Visitors can also explore the Lovelace Bridges in the Surrey Hills with a circular walking route available on AllTrails that takes walkers over nine of these historic bridges.

The 8km trail is pet-friendly and moderately challenging. The trail is located in East Horsley, which is also home to The Duke of Wellington, a popular local pub known for its delicious Sunday roasts.

East Horsley is great destination for a family day out which offer plenty of attractions nearby.

Popular sites to visit include Hatchlands Park, Polesden Lacey, Newlands Corner and Denbies Wine Estate.

