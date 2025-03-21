Zara Tindall makes first appearance amid cosmetic procedure rumours

Royal

  March 21, 2025
Zara Tindall made the first public appearance amid viral cosmetic procedure rumours.

After her appearance at the Cheltenham festival earlier this month, royal fans speculated that she might have undergone some procedure for her perfect smile.

The British equestrian got back in the saddle on Friday, March 21, 2025l

As per Hello!, her first competition was at Barbury Castle Horse Trials in Wiltshire even though the season kicked off earlier in March.

During the three-day competition, Princess Anne’s daughter will ride on her own horses, Showtime and Class Affair.

Moreover, Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, also had a huge celebration on Friday as it was their son Lucas Philip’s fourth birthday.

He is 25th in line to the throne after his mother and sisters.

Lucas was spotted at Cheltenham racecourse earlier this year, enjoying a fun-filled day out with his family, including his parents and sisters.

Princess Eugenie, who is Zara’s cousin, and her husband Jack Brooksbank also joined the Tindall family at the high profile sporting event.

The romantic couple share three children: Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and Lucas.

