Angelina Jolie, Zahara’s close bond grows as Brad Pitt stays at distance

'Maria' star’s daughter is trying to follow her mom’s footsteps

  • March 22, 2025
Angelina Jolie has taken on a prominent role in shaping daughter Zahara’s future, while Brad Pitt reportedly remains at a distance.

As per In Touch Weekly, a source shared that the Maria star’s daughter is trying to follow her mom’s footsteps as she is passionate about charity and equal rights.

The source said, “Zahara has totally shut Brad out, but that hasn’t stopped him loving her and wanting the very best for her,” adding, “He’s still massively proud of the young woman she’s become.”

Revealing the Troy star's feeling, the source stated, “He’s devastated that she’s turned her back on him, but he actually doesn’t blame her because he believes she’s been manipulated by Angelina. He’s still holding onto the hope that things will get better with Zahara and with all his kids, he’s never going to give up trying.”

“Right now, all he can do is watch from a distance, which is very hard, but as a parent, the pain is worth it to see his daughter shining so brightly,” the insider added.

Highlighting Angelina’s credit in kids’ upbringing, the source said that the Maleficent star “gets all the credit for nurturing this side of Zahara and creating a young humanitarian. And to be fair, she has done a lot to open doors for Zahara, she’s clearly the role model for her daughter and she’s darn proud.”

To note, Zahara took the stage at the Women in Training, Inc. mother-daughter brunch on March 1 to give a speech on period poverty

