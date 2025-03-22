Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled

As Barron Trump celebrates his 19th birthday, his father, President Donald Trump spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path.
Trump has often praised Barron's intelligence, particularly in technology, suggesting he may pursue a different path than business or politics.
During an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked whether Barron would follow in his footsteps in politics or business.
He responded that his son might instead have a future in technology, where his talents are already evident.
The president then shared lighthearted story highlighting his son's skill and knowledge in technology.
"He can look at a computer. I try I turn it off. As I turn it off, I turn off his laptop. I said, oh good. And I go back. Five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I say, how did you do that? None of your business, dad. No. He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," he added.
Barron, currently a student at New York University has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur.
He has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.
