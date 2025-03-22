World

Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled

Barron Trump has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled
Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled

As Barron Trump celebrates his 19th birthday, his father, President Donald Trump spoke about his son's remarkable skills and possible career path.

Trump has often praised Barron's intelligence, particularly in technology, suggesting he may pursue a different path than business or politics.

During an interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle, Trump was asked whether Barron would follow in his footsteps in politics or business.

He responded that his son might instead have a future in technology, where his talents are already evident.

Related: Barron Trump sparks romance rumors with Princess Leonor

The president then shared lighthearted story highlighting his son's skill and knowledge in technology.

"He can look at a computer. I try I turn it off. As I turn it off, I turn off his laptop. I said, oh good. And I go back. Five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I say, how did you do that? None of your business, dad. No. He's got an unbelievable aptitude in technology," he added.

Barron, currently a student at New York University has aspirations of becoming an entrepreneur.

He has previously assisted his father, during election campaigns by helping him understand and connect with the mindset of the younger generation.

Related: Donald Trump mocks Biden over 'autopen' controversy in viral post

Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?
Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours