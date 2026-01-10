ICE agent's cell phone video of Minneapolis shooting sparks new debate 

New mobile phone footage shows the moments around Renee Nicole Good's death in Minneapolis, filmed by the ICE agent who shot her.
According to Sky News, the video, which has been reshared by the US vice president JD Vance on X, shows Good and her wife appearing to be in confrontation with the ICE officer.
As he approached Renee Good’s vehicle on a Minneapolis street on Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross held up his phone camera and recorded video.
Less than a minute later, he was still recording when he drew his weapon and fatally shot Good as she accelerated.
That extraordinary footage, along with video shot by bystanders and a 3D model created by CNN of the confrontation, shows Good and her wife challenging ICE officers, but also raises new questions about Ross’s tactics and decision to use deadly force.
The video evidence also appears to undermine elements of the government’s narrative of what happened.
Some experts said Ross’s decision to use a cell phone to record the encounter, including as he fired the fatal shots, could have hampered his ability to respond effectively in the moment.
“If you’re an agent … then you should not be encumbered by anything in your hands,” said Jonathan Wackrow, a CNN law enforcement analyst. “That’s what body worn cameras are for. But they’re not wearing body-worn cameras.”
Trump administration officials have defended Ross and said he acted out of self-defense, arguing that the video he recorded makes it clear he had no choice but to shoot. In the wake of the shooting, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem described the incident as “an act of domestic terrorism.”