New pope elected: White smoke finally rises to signal historic decision

White smoke has finally risen from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on the second and last day of conclave.
The crowd in St. Peter’s Square cheered as bells rang from St. Peter’s Basilica, confirming that the 133 cardinal electors had reached a two-thirds majority decision on who would succeed Pope Francis.
The identity of new pope will soon be announced by Dominique Mamberti, the senior cardinal deacon.
As per the tradition, he will appear on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and declare "Habemus Papam", Latin for "We have a pope."
What Cardinal Mamberti actually say while announcing the new pope?
"Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum" — I announce to you news of great joy.
"Habemus Papam!" — We have a pope!
"Eminentissimum ac Reverendissimum Dominum (first name) Sanctae Romanae Ecclesia Cardinalem (surname)" — He is the most eminent and reverend Lord Cardinal of the Holy Roman Church (name)
"qui sibi nomen imposuit (papal name)." — who has taken the name (papal name)."
The cardinal first announces the pope's birth name in Latin, followed by the name the pope has chosen to be called.
Afterwards, the new pope is expected to appear on the balcony of St.Peter's Basilica within an hour to greet public.
Swiss Guards, who are the official protectors of the pope and the Vatican took their positions in front of St.Peter's Basilica.