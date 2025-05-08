Joe Biden makes waves with controversial remarks on Trump’s loss

Joe Biden made a bold and somewhat assertive statement about the recent election outcomes.
Biden appeared on The View show on Thursday, May 8 revealed that he still believed he could have won against President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
"Yeah, he still got seven million fewer votes, ok? A lot of people didn't show up," he said as per Mail.
He also said that while he wasn't surprised by Kamala Harris' loss, he emphasized that he believed she was fully qualified to be president.
Biden said, "I wasn't surprised because they went the route of the sexist route ... I've never seen quite as successful and consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn't lead the country and a woman of mixed race."
Joe Biden endorses Kamala Harris:
Biden dropped out of the race on July 21, 2024, just 107 days before the Election Day and endorsed Harris.
He further argued that the COVID-19 pandemic created difficulties for any political party in power to win elections.
When co-host Joy Behar asked Biden why Trump was still focused on his presidency, Biden simply responded by saying, "I beat him."
In addition to this, the former president strongly rejected claims that suggested he was not mentally capable of functioning properly behind the scenes in the White House.
‘They are wrong. There’s nothing to sustain that,’ he said.