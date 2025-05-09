Sports

Tom Brady names NFL legends he feared most on field

Tom Brady was sacked a total of 646 times during his NFL career, more than any other player ever

  • May 09, 2025
Tom Brady, the legendary football quarterback admitted that there was one player he feared being hit by the most.

In a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he shared which defenders he feared the most.

“Ray Lewis was at the top,” Brady said adding that “Ndamukong Suh, I didn’t like getting hit by him. J.J. [Watt] wasn’t very fun to get hit by. Haloti Ngata, you remember him? He was about 340 pounds for the Ravens. He was massive."

In addition to fearing physical hits, Brady has often described former Ravens safety Ed Reed as the toughest defensive back he faced.

Tom Brady's career sacks:

Brady was sacked a total of 646 times during his NFL career, more than any other player ever.

This includes 565 times in regular season games and 81 times in playoff games.

“When you’re getting hit, there’s a discipline with your physical body that you need to take into account,” Brady said.

“Because if you [expletive] around, you’re gonna get hurt. . . . You don’t mess around with your training, because you will pay the price when you got Aaron Donald chasing you," the player added.

Lewis sacked Brady only once in a playoff game after the 2009 season while, Donald sacked Tom Brady three times, twice during regular-season games and once in the playoffs.

