Robert Prevost greets world in first public appearance as Pope Leo XIV

In a historic event, newly elected pope Robert Prevost made his first public appearance from the balcony of St.Peter's Basilica.
Prevost was elected by the 133 cardinals in the fourth round of voting, making him the first American to become the pope.
The new pope, named Pope Leo XIV is the 267th pope and becomes the spiritual leader of Catholics worldwide.
In his first public statement, Pope Leo greeted the crowd by saying "Peace be with you."
He mentioned that although he was an Augustinian priest, his primary identity was as a Christian and a bishop, "So we can all walk together," reported Mail.
"We still hear in our ears the weak but always courageous voice of Pope Francis who blessed us. United and hand in hand with God, let us advance together," he told cheering crowds." he added.
The identity of the 69-year-old pontiff was revealed shortly after white smoke arose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on the second and last day of conclave.
Who is Robert Prevost?
He was born in Chicago in 1955 to Ecuadorian and French parents. He became a priest in 1982, moved to Peru shortly after and returned to the US regularly to serve in his home city.
He holds Peruvian nationality and is well-regarded for his work with underprivileged communities and his efforts to promote unity.
The new pope, fond of tennis and known as Father Bob is seen as a quiet reformer who would continue Pope Francis's work.
World leaders congratulates new pope:
The US President Donald Trump said, "Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also congratulated Pope Leo's appointment in a post on X, stating, "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate."