Bill Gates marks Gates Foundation's 25th anniversary with big announcement, slams Musk 

Bill Gates made big announcements on the 25th anniversary of the Gates foundation!
The 69-year-old billionaire made the biggest donation promise ever in the modern times by announcing that he will give away $200 billion over the next 20 years to help people live healthier and better lives.
In another big update, he said he will close the Gates Foundation on December 31, 2045.
"People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that 'he died rich' will not be one of them," Gates wrote in a post on his website.
He plans to double the amount of money the foundation spends, increasing it to $200 billion which is twice the $100 billion the foundation has already spent since it started in 2000.
This money has helped save millions of lives and has supported programs like Gavi, which provides vaccines and the Global Fund to fight diseases like AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
Gates said that he wants to help prevent the deaths of newborns, children and mothers from causes that can be avoided.
He also wants to end diseases like polio, malaria and measles and work to reduce poverty.
Bill Gates blast Elon Musk over aid cuts impact:
Gates also took a jab at Elon Musk, the world's richest person and accused him of "killing the world's poorest children" by supporting huge cuts in the US aid budget, money that the US gives to help poor countries, reported Reuters.
"The picture of the world's richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one,” Gates told the Financial Times.
It is pertinent to note that, Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), saying it was "time for it to die."