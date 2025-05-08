US, UK all set to finalise ‘major’ trade deal: Report

United States President Donald Trump will most likely announce a “major trade deal” with the UK this week.
The New York Times reported that Trump is expected to unveil a trade deal between the US and Britain on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
Trump has also hinted about the announcement in a post on his social media platform Truth Social in which he wrote that he would hold a news conference in the Oval Office on Thursday about a trade deal with a “highly respected country.”
He wrote, “Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!”
However, the Republican president did not reveal any further details about the deal.
UK and US officials ‘active discussions’ ahead of trade deal
It is worth noting that following the reports about the deal British pound rose by 0.4% against the US dollar, reported Reuters.
Although the United Kingdom has not confirmed the reports about finalising a deal with the US, officials on Tuesday said that the two countries have made good progress on the deal.
Creative industries minister Chris Bryant also told Parliament that the US is also in “active discussion” with top American officials over the 100% tariffs on all foreign movie plans.
Notably, as per the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, the US and UK did 314.6 billion pounds ($419 bn) worth of trade in goods and services in 2024, 3.9% higher than 2023.