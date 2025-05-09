Entertainment

Kanye West launches vile attack on Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori in new song

The disgraced rapper targets his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and current wife Bianca Censori in controversial new track

Kanye West’s new track is all about offending sentiments and launching vile attacks!

On Thursday, May 8, the disgraced American rapper and singer turned to his X account to release a controversial new song titled Heil Hitler in which he professed his love for Adolf Hitler.

In the track, he also targeted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and current wife Bianca Censori by launching vile attacks on them.

The Carnival rapper, who shares a joint physical and legal custody of his four kids with The Kardashians alum, sang, “With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / N*****s see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b***h, I'm the villain.”

In the song, Ye also claimed to be a “cuck”, that refers to a man whose wife is unfaithful.

Targeting his wife Bianca Censori, the rapper sang, “Guess I am a cuck, I love when people f**k on my b***h. She reaching down in my pants. She got the world in her hands.”

As the controversial song came to an end, the Yeezy founder added Adolf Hitler’s 1935 speech in which the Nazi Germany dictator asked the people to stand up and vote for him.

Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments:

Recently, Kanye West sparked outrage by making anti-Semitic comments, which even got him banned from some social media platforms, including X.

His statements were condemned by several Hollywood stars and the public alike.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West parted their ways in November 2022 and have been co-parenting their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – after being granted a joint physical and legal custody.

