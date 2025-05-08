Vatican City failed to elect new pope on conclave's second morning

Thousands of spectators witnessed black smoke emerging in St. Peter's Square as the cardinals failed to decide a new pope with majority of votes.
Isolated cardinals are set to spend a second day inside Vatican City as they attempt to pick a new Catholic leader.
The Conclave
Since Wednesday, May 6, group of 133 electors have been completely cut off from the outside world, so no outside interference can affect their votes.
On Thursday morning, May 8, a second sign of conclave's process was observed as black smoke rose from a temporary chimney on the Sistine Chapel.
The dark smoke indicates that not a single cardinal received majority of the votes.
From now, till they select a new pope, the cardinals will burn their ballot papers twice daily to send coloured smoke into the skies above the Catholic Church's headquarters.
The cardinals have so far made three unsuccessful attempts to elect new pope.
How long the conclave last?
The last conclave, which elected the late Pope Francis in 2013, lasted two days and compromised of five ballots.
In 2005, when Pope Benedict XVI was chosen by the cardinals electors, the process also lasted two days and was concluded with four ballots.
Out of all the modern conclaves – ten since the beginning of the 20th century – the average length of time was three days and seven ballots.
The next voting is set to take place in evening around 16:00 local time.