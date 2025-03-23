Entertainment

Lizzo drops transformation photos amid backlash over new music

Lizzo launched her new track 'Still Bad' earlier this week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Lizzo drops transformation photos amid backlash over new music
Lizzo drops transformation photos amid backlash over new music  

Lizzo released new photos from her shocking weight loss journey after she reacted to the ongoing criticism over her newly released song, Still Bad

The 4 times Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 21, to flaunt her new body physique from her ongoing transformation journey.

Lizzo kicked off her post with jaw-dropping photos of herself while wearing black fishnet tights which she paired with a red mini skirt and top.

The critically acclaimed musician wrote a viral dialogue delivered by Tramell Tillman in her caption, "Devour feculence."

This post of Lizzo was accompanied by another Instagram post in which she shared her makeup-free selfies alongside a collection of memes about popular thriller-drama TV series Severance.

The 36-year-old renowned musician's transformative posts came before she responded to the ongoing backlash over her newly released song Still Bad.

Related: Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’ 

Several of the fans labeled her new track as "lazy," "too optimistic" and compared herself to music legends, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin.

Taking to X handle Lizzo wrote, "Saying my brand of ‘optimism’ doesn’t work in a ‘post-Covid world’ is a lazy take."

"As if I didn’t release ‘about damn time’ post-pandemic. As if I write (her song) ‘About Damn Time," the popular singer stated.

For those unaware, Lizzo also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson is currently working on her upcoming fifth studio album.  

Related: Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations 

The Pink hitmaker launched her new song Still Bad on March 13th, 2025. 

Katy Perry struggles to match Taylor Swift's success despite 'seeking advice' from her
Katy Perry struggles to match Taylor Swift's success despite 'seeking advice' from her
Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan
Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan
Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement
Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement
Justin Bieber hints at new music with another cryptic note
Justin Bieber hints at new music with another cryptic note
Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner ring in Reese Witherspoon birthday with sweet notes
Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner ring in Reese Witherspoon birthday with sweet notes
Taylor Swift breaks social media silence to hail Selena Gomez’s new album
Taylor Swift breaks social media silence to hail Selena Gomez’s new album
Justin Bieber shares photo of son Jack with cryptic note on ‘anger’
Justin Bieber shares photo of son Jack with cryptic note on ‘anger’
Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama
Kim Kardashian reveals major career move amid Khanye West drama
Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Sabrina Carpenter’s new record shakes up Taylor Swift’s dominance
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Shakira treats fans to special gift on ‘LMYNL’ first anniversary
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Selena Gomez’s new album sparks speculation of Justin Bieber subtle digs
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot
Kendall Jenner joins 'Bridgerton' star Simone for L’Oreal Paris shoot