Lizzo drops transformation photos amid backlash over new music  

Lizzo released new photos from her shocking weight loss journey after she reacted to the ongoing criticism over her newly released song, Still Bad.
The 4 times Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 21, to flaunt her new body physique from her ongoing transformation journey.
Lizzo kicked off her post with jaw-dropping photos of herself while wearing black fishnet tights which she paired with a red mini skirt and top.
The critically acclaimed musician wrote a viral dialogue delivered by Tramell Tillman in her caption, "Devour feculence."
This post of Lizzo was accompanied by another Instagram post in which she shared her makeup-free selfies alongside a collection of memes about popular thriller-drama TV series Severance.
The 36-year-old renowned musician's transformative posts came before she responded to the ongoing backlash over her newly released song Still Bad.
Several of the fans labeled her new track as "lazy," "too optimistic" and compared herself to music legends, Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Aretha Franklin.
Taking to X handle Lizzo wrote, "Saying my brand of ‘optimism’ doesn’t work in a ‘post-Covid world’ is a lazy take."
"As if I didn’t release ‘about damn time’ post-pandemic. As if I write (her song) ‘About Damn Time," the popular singer stated.
For those unaware, Lizzo also known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson is currently working on her upcoming fifth studio album.
The Pink hitmaker launched her new song Still Bad on March 13th, 2025.