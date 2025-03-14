Entertainment

Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’

Lizzo gets candid about her mental health struggles after sexual and racial harassment lawsuits

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: I didn’t want to live anymore’
Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’

Lizzo has recently sparked concern among fans after she claimed to have considered taking her own life in the wake of sexual harassment lawsuits.

The American singer was hit with multiple allegations in 2023, with her former background dancers filing lawsuits for sexual and racial harassment.

Lizzo got candid about the impact of those lawsuit during a performance at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.

In a video posted by a fan on X, she said, “I named [my album Love in Real Life] because about a year and a half ago – it’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore.”

Related: Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit

The About Damn Time hitmaker added, "As I was walking through the crowd to get to my spot, something miraculous happened. Somebody, who I didn’t know, looked at me and said, ‘Lizzo, I love you.’ And it felt so damn good.”

While reflecting on her comeback, Lizzo noted, “After that experience I was like, Damn, you can’t get this s**t on the Internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.”

Her fans started speculating that she might be "suicidal."

A fan commented, "Lizzo I hope you are okay, you seem suicidal."

Lizzo’s confession about mental health struggles comes after she won lawsuit against her former stylist, Asha Daniels, in December 2024.

Related: Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Facebook rolls out monetisation feature for creators on stories
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Elon Musk's Tesla sounds alarm over Trump's tariffs in 'secret' letter
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Bipolar disorder increases risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share backstory of their ‘first official photo’
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Kim Soo Hyun loses Parada ambassador gig amid Kim Sae-ron controversy
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Priyanka Chopra lights up new film set with vibrant 2025 Holi celebration
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Shawn Mendes pens heartfelt message for Mumbai fans after thrilling show
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Kim Soo Hyun's agency breaks silence on Kim Sae-ron dating controversy
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively wins unexpected court ruling in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
BTS J-Hope gives big update on SUGA during Brooklyn concert
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's new song 'Sunset Blvd' sparks internet buzz
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian opens up about struggles in marriage to Travis Barker
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Jenna Ortega teases 'Wednesday' Season 2's ‘intense’ finale: 'Very graphic'
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns
Justin Bieber, Hailey plan to 'escape' Hollywood amid singer’s health concerns