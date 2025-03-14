Lizzo sparks suicide concerns: 'I didn’t want to live anymore’

Lizzo has recently sparked concern among fans after she claimed to have considered taking her own life in the wake of sexual harassment lawsuits.
The American singer was hit with multiple allegations in 2023, with her former background dancers filing lawsuits for sexual and racial harassment.
Lizzo got candid about the impact of those lawsuit during a performance at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles.
In a video posted by a fan on X, she said, “I named [my album Love in Real Life] because about a year and a half ago – it’s so hard for me to talk about – I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore.”
Related: Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit
The About Damn Time hitmaker added, "As I was walking through the crowd to get to my spot, something miraculous happened. Somebody, who I didn’t know, looked at me and said, ‘Lizzo, I love you.’ And it felt so damn good.”
While reflecting on her comeback, Lizzo noted, “After that experience I was like, Damn, you can’t get this s**t on the Internet, bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life.”
Her fans started speculating that she might be "suicidal."
A fan commented, "Lizzo I hope you are okay, you seem suicidal."
Lizzo’s confession about mental health struggles comes after she won lawsuit against her former stylist, Asha Daniels, in December 2024.
Related: Lizzo shares emotional detail on weight loss journey after denying Ozempic accusations