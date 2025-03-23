Princess Astrid’s vibrant presence steals spotlight at 2025 Biathlon World Cup

Princess Astrid’s beaming presence brought lively charm to 2025 Biathlon World Cup.
In a new two-slide post on Instagram on Saturday, March 22, the Royal Family of Norway shared an update about King Harald’s sister’s latest engagement.
The photographs offered some heartwarming glimpses of the Princess enjoying her time at the Biathlon World Cup.
At the event, she also met biathletes Johannes Thingnes Bø and Sturla Holm Lægreid, snaps of which were posted in the update.
“Cheerful meeting between Princess Astrid, Mrs Ferner and biathletes Johannes Thingnes Bø and Sturla Holm Lægreid in Holmenkollen,” captioned the Norwegian Royal Family.
They continued, “Princess Astrid is present during this weekend's final race in the Biathlon World Cup.”
The statement further added, “At the Royal Stand, Princess Astrid congratulated Sturla Holm Lægreid on her overall victory in the World Cup, and at the same time thanked Johannes Thingnes Bø for his many years of effort as a biathlete.”
In the first image of the carousel, both athletes can be seen posing with Princess Astrid at the Royal Stand.
Meanwhile, in the second photo, Astrid appeared flashing a laugh as she interacted with the biathletes.