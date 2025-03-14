Sports

Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?

American professional golfer Tiger Woods new relationship with a prominent Trump family member discovered

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Is Tiger Woods dating Trumps ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?
Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?

Tiger Woods might've found love in an unexpected place!

As reported by People, a source close to the Trump's family have revealed that the world renowned golfer and Vanessa Trump have been dating for several months.

The insider has also disclosed that Vanessa's ex husband and President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. is "cool" with the pair starting a romantic relationship.

Both the families share their love for golf as Trump's daughter Kai Trump is a top golfer in her league and has committed to play for the University of Miami, while Tiger's song Charlie is an amateur golfer.

Related: Tiger Woods faces another major injury ahead of Masters Tournament

Previously, on February 16, 2025, Tiger and Vanessa along with Kai were spotted arriving at a tournament in Florida together.

Following the outing, on February 20, the 49-year-old player was honoured at the White House by President Donald Trump during a reception commemorating Black History Month.

The update of Tiger's love life came just two days after it was announced that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will not be participating in the tournaments for the time being.

Related: Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday

Tiger Woods tied the knot with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2004 and the couple separated in 2010, and share two children, daughter Sam Alexis, 17 and son Charlie Axel, 16.

Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Salma Hayek shares funny throwback photos with Sabrina Carpenter: See
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
Queen Mathilde stuns in elegant lilac ensemble at Royal Palace Spring Concert
China streaming platform iQiyi set to open theme park with VR experiences
China streaming platform iQiyi set to open theme park with VR experiences
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Aamir Khan reveals marriage plans with girlfriend Gauri Spratt
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Lewis Hamilton praises Brad Pitt's 'impressive' driving in F1 movie
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate
Prince William joins Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT debate
Iga Swiatek dominates Zheng Qinwen to secure Indian Wells semifinal spot
Iga Swiatek dominates Zheng Qinwen to secure Indian Wells semifinal spot
PS Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to target wider audience
PS Plus Game Catalog adds new titles to target wider audience
Hamilton reveals shocking decision to stay off social media: ‘Live in bubble’
Hamilton reveals shocking decision to stay off social media: ‘Live in bubble’
Tekken 8 patch 1.13 adds new Ghost Battle mode and classic Heihachi outfit
Tekken 8 patch 1.13 adds new Ghost Battle mode and classic Heihachi outfit
Angel Reese faces unexpected disappointment from loved one
Angel Reese faces unexpected disappointment from loved one
Ronaldo withdraws from Brazil FA presidential race amid lack of support
Ronaldo withdraws from Brazil FA presidential race amid lack of support
F1 president Stefano Domenicali secures 5-year contract extension
F1 president Stefano Domenicali secures 5-year contract extension
Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal joint business venture closes unexpectedly
Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal joint business venture closes unexpectedly
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Niantic announces sale of ‘Pokemon Go’ to Saudi-based Scopely
Xbox set to expand into handheld gaming market
Xbox set to expand into handheld gaming market