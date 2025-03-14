Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?

Tiger Woods might've found love in an unexpected place!
As reported by People, a source close to the Trump's family have revealed that the world renowned golfer and Vanessa Trump have been dating for several months.
The insider has also disclosed that Vanessa's ex husband and President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. is "cool" with the pair starting a romantic relationship.
Both the families share their love for golf as Trump's daughter Kai Trump is a top golfer in her league and has committed to play for the University of Miami, while Tiger's song Charlie is an amateur golfer.
Related: Tiger Woods faces another major injury ahead of Masters Tournament
Previously, on February 16, 2025, Tiger and Vanessa along with Kai were spotted arriving at a tournament in Florida together.
Following the outing, on February 20, the 49-year-old player was honoured at the White House by President Donald Trump during a reception commemorating Black History Month.
The update of Tiger's love life came just two days after it was announced that he has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will not be participating in the tournaments for the time being.
Related: Tiger Woods’ fans make special request to PGA Tour on his birthday
Tiger Woods tied the knot with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2004 and the couple separated in 2010, and share two children, daughter Sam Alexis, 17 and son Charlie Axel, 16.