Cristiano Ronaldo adds another milestone to his remarkable career

Cristiano Ronaldo even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats in his football career.
The Portuguese star recently scored his 929th career goal in Portugal's Nations League quarter-final second-leg match against Denmark at Estadio Jose Alvalade.
Before the match, Ronaldo was officially presented with a Guinness World Record plaque.
The award recognized him as the player with the most wins in international football history.
In the match, Ronaldo both scored and missed a penalty as Portugal secured a spot in the Nations League semi-finals after a thrilling match.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already achieved great success with Portugal, with 217 appearances and 136 goals.
Earlier, Ronaldo was also included in Portugal's squad for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.
It is pertinent to note that Ronaldo has achieved multiple Guinness World Records for his remarkable football career and global influence.
He holds the record for scoring the most goals in international football and was the first player to reach 100 goals in the UEFA Champions League.
Additionally, he is the most-followed male on Instagram.
Portugal will now play against Germany in the semi-finals after Julian Nagelsmann's team won against Italy with a total score of 5-4 over both legs.
