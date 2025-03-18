Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo set for new big challenge? Bold prediction stuns fans

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most international goals by a male player

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats in his football career.

The Portuguese football star holds the record for most international goals by a male player.

Not only that, Ronaldo is also one of the highest-paid footballer in the football history.

Now, CR7 has been told that if he decided to enter politics in Portugal, he would win an election.

Conrad Harder, a young player at Sporting CP, while expressing his admiration for Ronaldo said, “Sporting is extremely proud of Cristiano representing the club. But he doesn’t just make a difference here. He makes a difference all over the country and much more than I expected. If he ran for president, I think he would win,” as per GOAL.

While, Ronaldo has not expressed any desire to enter politics after retiring from football.

However, there has been speculation that he might take on a leadership role in a football club, possibly as a president.

With his latest goal, Ronaldo's total career goals reached 928, bringing him closer to the elusive 1,000-goal milestone.

Earlier, Ronaldo was also included in Portugal's squad for the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already achieved great success with Portugal, with 217 appearances and 135 goals.

Ronaldo will now lead Portugal as captain in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final against Denmark on March 20.

