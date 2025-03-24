AI chip startup FuriosaAI rejects $800M acquisition offer from Meta: Report

FuriosaAI, a South Korean artificial intelligence (AI) app chips manufacturer, has reportedly rejected an $800 million purchase offer from Meta.
Another report suggested disagreements over post-acquisition business strategy and organisational structure, instead of pricing issues, due to negotiations breaking down, Tech Crunch reported.
Related: Nvidia to roll out its next-gen AI chip platform in 2026
Meta is constantly trying to minimise its reliance on Nvidia for chips that are specialised for training and manufacturing large language models (LLMs), along with other tech manufacturers building LLMs for several AI apps.
In January, FuriosaAI revealed that it would invest up to $65 billion in 2025 to support its AI-powered initiatives.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, FuriosaAI is reportedly discussing with investors to raise approx $48 million (KRW 70 billion), aiming to finish the fundraiser this month.
The startup stated that it has completed testing the RNGD chips, which are likely to be best suited for reasoning models, in collaboration with LG AI Research and Aramco.
LG AI Research is reportedly planning to utilise RNGD chips in its AI infrastructure, and the startup is likely to release the chips by the end of the year.
Related: Apple ventures into AI chip development for data centers