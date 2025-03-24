Google Vids adds AI voice overs to 'Help me create' feature

Google Vids, a cutting-edge AI-powered video creation tool, is adding voice overs to its ‘Help me create' feature.
With this significant update, Google Vids will automatically add voice overs for every scene generated by it.
Google Vids receives AI voice over feature
Google Vids allows users to generate a completely editable first draft of a video based on a text prompt and a document from Google Drive.
The new feature is able to suggest voice overs based on the prompt, allowing users to integrate the custom AI voice that perfectly aligns with the content.
Notably, AI voices are available in several pitches and tones.
To use the latest feature, users can open Google Vids and choose the option to create the latest video. Now, AI voice overs will appear in the options.
The Vids and a pack of features are only compatible with the latest variants of Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox browsers.
While Vids itself is accessible in users’ local language worldwide, the AI-powered features such as AI voice overs, are currently only accessible in English.
AI voice overs feature to Google Vids is currently being introduced to Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, Essentials, and more.
Those users who have an existing Gemini Business, Education Premium add-on, and more will receive this feature.
