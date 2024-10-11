Sci-Tech

Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images

Google Photos will introduce a new ID resource tag, which will reveal details about the AI content

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images
Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images

Photo and video sharing app Google Photos is reportedly adding a new feature.

The new feature will help users to easily identify real or AI-generated images.

According to recent reports, Google Photos will introduce a new ID resource tag, which will reveal details about the AI involvement in the image.

This feature will surely help to address the growing issue of deepfakes.

These include images, videos, audio files, etc that have been created by using AI with the intention to spread misinformation or to mislead people.

The feature is spotted in the Google Photos app of version 7.3.

In the layout file, there were new strings of XML code discovered. 

These are ID sources, which act as identifiers for the AI content.

However, it remains unclear how this information will be presented to users. 

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Sci-Tech News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Elon Musk introduces new Tesla two doors, self-driving Robotaxi
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Nobel Prize Winners from Google ignite controversy on future of AI research
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hurricanes actually result in million more deaths than are officially reported
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
WhatsApp unveils 20 exciting chat themes for a unique messaging experience
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Elon Musk's X returns to Brazil after paying $5 million fine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google faces potential split as U.S. government mulls antitrust measures
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
WhatsApp boosts group chats with exciting new call link feature
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google enhances Docs experience with exciting new Document Tabs feature
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google faces major setback in US Court battle with rivals