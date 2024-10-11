Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images

Photo and video sharing app Google Photos is reportedly adding a new feature.
The new feature will help users to easily identify real or AI-generated images.
According to recent reports, Google Photos will introduce a new ID resource tag, which will reveal details about the AI involvement in the image.
This feature will surely help to address the growing issue of deepfakes.
These include images, videos, audio files, etc that have been created by using AI with the intention to spread misinformation or to mislead people.
The feature is spotted in the Google Photos app of version 7.3.
In the layout file, there were new strings of XML code discovered.
These are ID sources, which act as identifiers for the AI content.
However, it remains unclear how this information will be presented to users.