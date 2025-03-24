Cristiano Ronaldo nets 929th career goal as Portugal beats Denmark

Sports

Ronaldo scored 136th goal for Portugal, further strengthening his record as the highest-scoring male footballer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo both scored and missed a penalty as Portugal secured a spot in the Nations League semi-finals after a thrilling match against Denmark.

The game was tied at 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes but at the start of extra time, Francisco Trincão put Portugal ahead by scoring after Kasper saved a shot from Gonçalo Ramos.

Later, substitute Ramos added another goal with five minutes remaining to secure Portugal's victory.

In an exciting match, Patrick Dorgu gave away a penalty to Portugal after fouling Ronaldo in the box.

However, Denmark's goalkeeper Schmeichel saved Ronaldo's shot by diving low to his left.

Despite the miss, Portugal kept up the pressure and eventually took the lead seven minutes before halftime.

This was Ronaldo's 136th goal for Portugal, further strengthening his record as the highest-scoring male footballer in international history.

Additionally, it marked his 929th goal across his entire career.

Portugal will now play against Germany in the semi-finals after Julian Nagelsmann's team won against Italy with a total score of 5-4 over both legs.

Meanwhile, Denmark will now focus on their World Cup qualifying matches, where they will compete against Scotland in Group C.

