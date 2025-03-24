Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged in December 2024

  • March 24, 2025
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got candid about their romantic relationship in a new joint interview.

On March 24, the Rare Beauty founder and the American music producer appeared on Jay Setty’s podcast, On Purpose.

The romantic couple shared how they built “deep friendship” and navigate “disagreements” on the podcast.

Selena also shared the reason why she fell for her now-fiancé, “when I fell for Benny it was everything about him, he was honest.”

Benny and the Disney alum also reflected on how they “stayed connected and built trust while dating in secret and long distance.”

Jay posted a short clip from the podcast on his official Instagram account.”

The caption of the post read, “Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco join me on On Purpose to share their love story like never before — one filled with misreads, growth, laughter, and real connection.”

It continued, “Full episode is out now — you don't want to miss this one. Out now wherever you listen to podcasts OR watch the entire interview on YouTube by searching "On Purpose Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco.”

Benny and Selena recently released their joint album, I Said I Love You First.

To note, the lovebirds got engaged in December 2024.

