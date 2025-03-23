Selena Gomez reveals exciting album journey with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez takes fans behind the scenes of her new album, sharing heartfelt memories and creative moments with Benny Blanco in an exclusive release.
The Only Murder In The Building star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share exclusive details of her newly released album with her fiancé.
She noted a caption on her post, saying, “benny and I made so many amazing memories throughout the process of creating our new album.”
Sharing the exclusive details, the Calm Down singer said, “I wanted to let you guys in on some of those stories and the making of these songs.”
She concluded, “I Said I Love You First – Explained: Narrated by Selena Gomez is available for digital download on my official store now!”
To note, Gomez shared the insights of her album following she expressed gratitude to fans for the success of track, Stained.
The Single Soon crooner noted, “Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for Stained has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album.”
She added, “Stained is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only #Stained.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco released their joint album, I Said I Love You First, on March 21.
