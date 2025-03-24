Andrew Tate, brother Tristan return to Romania after US trip

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have checked in at a police station after returning to Romania from the US.
According to The Guardian, British-American influencer, along with his brother, appeared at the police station in Bucharest after returning from the US early on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
Lawyer Eugen Vidineac said that Tate brothers were required to check in with a surveillance officer on Monday, March 24, 2025, adding that the brothers remain “dedicated to clearing their names and reputation.”
Related: Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles
The former professional kickboxer, in a post on X, claimed that there were “100 cameras” when they arrived at the police station for the check-in, adding that he spent $185,000 on a private jet to “sign one single piece of paper in Romania.”
Andrew, who is banned from multiple social media platforms due to his misogynistic views and hate speech, on his arrival in Bucharest told media that he is happy to be back in Romania.
The 38-year-old said, “After all we’ve been through, we truly deserve the day in court where it is stated that we’ve done nothing wrong and that we should have never been in court in the first place.”
“We should have never gone to jail. We should have never had our assets seized. We should have never had our names slandered. Anyone who believed any of this garbage has a particularly low IQ,” Andrew added.
Tate brothers who are facing criminal charges and allegations of trafficking minors, money laundering, and sexual intercourse with a minor went to the US on a private jet after their travel ban was lifted in February 2025.
Related: Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US