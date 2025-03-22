World

Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles

Andrew and Tristan Tate were first arrested in Romania in late 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles
Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are well-known influencers have returned to Romania after spending several weeks in the United States.

Andrew and Tristan were first arrested in Romania 3 years ago on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct and money laundering but they denied any wrongdoing.

As per multiple outlets, Andrew and Tristan flew back to Romania on a private jet. Their plane landed at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport shortly before 1 am local time on Saturday, March 22.

After reaching their home near Bucharest, the brothers stated they would fight to prove their innocence in court.

Andrew Tate emphasized this by saying, "Innocent men don't run from anything."

He further told reporters, "After all we've been through, we truly deserve the day in court where it is stated that we've done nothing wrong and that we should have never been in court in the first place.”

Andrew added, “We should have never gone to jail. We should have never had our assets seized. We should have never had our names slandered. Anyone who believed any of this garbage has a particularly low IQ."

Related: Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure

A court in the UK has issued an arrest warrant for Andrew and Tristan but they will only be sent to Britain after their trial in Romania is over.

The accusations in the UK which they deny involve alleged sexual assault incidents that took place between 2012 and 2015.

While the investigation is ongoing, Andrew and Tristan must follow certain legal restrictions, including regularly reporting to Romanian authorities.

Related: Andrew Tate arrested in Romania with brother Tristan

Archaeologists uncover hidden Bronze Age stone circle in Derbyshire
Archaeologists uncover hidden Bronze Age stone circle in Derbyshire
Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?
Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?
Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled
Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage