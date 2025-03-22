Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are well-known influencers have returned to Romania after spending several weeks in the United States.
Andrew and Tristan were first arrested in Romania 3 years ago on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct and money laundering but they denied any wrongdoing.
As per multiple outlets, Andrew and Tristan flew back to Romania on a private jet. Their plane landed at Bucharest Henri Coanda International Airport shortly before 1 am local time on Saturday, March 22.
After reaching their home near Bucharest, the brothers stated they would fight to prove their innocence in court.
Andrew Tate emphasized this by saying, "Innocent men don't run from anything."
He further told reporters, "After all we've been through, we truly deserve the day in court where it is stated that we've done nothing wrong and that we should have never been in court in the first place.”
Andrew added, “We should have never gone to jail. We should have never had our assets seized. We should have never had our names slandered. Anyone who believed any of this garbage has a particularly low IQ."
A court in the UK has issued an arrest warrant for Andrew and Tristan but they will only be sent to Britain after their trial in Romania is over.
The accusations in the UK which they deny involve alleged sexual assault incidents that took place between 2012 and 2015.
While the investigation is ongoing, Andrew and Tristan must follow certain legal restrictions, including regularly reporting to Romanian authorities.
