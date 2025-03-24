Double Sunrise 2025: US, Canada all set to witness rare clestial display

Skt gazers in the North america are all set to witness in the rare clestial display of double sunrise.
On Saturday, March 29, 2025, a partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the northeastern United States, eastern Canada, Western Europe, northwestern Africa, and northern Russia.
While it will not be a total eclipse—meaning no area will experience complete darkness—the event will still offer an impressive partial eclipse.
For viewers in North America, there’s even the chance to witness a stunning "smiley face" effect during the sunrise. The astronomical event will begin at 8:50 UTC (4:50 a.m. EDT) and end at 12:43 UTC (8:43 a.m. EDT).
However, the exact time of the peak eclipse and the sunrise will differ based on the location of the observer.
In parts of southeastern Quebec, southwestern New Brunswick, and northeastern Maine, observers will have the unique chance to see a "double sunrise," where the moon’s silhouette causes the edges of the sun’s crescent to appear separately.
A prime viewing location for this rare phenomenon is the beach just south of South Lubec, Maine, where an 83% eclipsed "double sunrise" will highlight the U.S.-Canada border between Quoddy Head State Park in Maine and Campobello Island in New Brunswick, as reported by Forbes.