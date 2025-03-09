Saturn’s iconic rings set to vanish this month in rare cosmic event

Saturn is often considered the most beautiful due to its stunning rings!
On March 23, a rare event called a "ring plane crossing" will take place, making Saturn’s rings appear invisible from Earth because their thin edges will be perfectly aligned with our view.
As per Earth.com, this happens when Saturn's tilt and position align so that the rings are seen edge-on, making them nearly invisible.
After this event, Saturn will look like a pale yellow sphere through most telescopes with only a faint line visible around its middle, through the most powerful telescopes.
Saturns rings are divided into many sections, with Rings A, B and C being the most prominent.
Saturn has at least 145 moons, some of which are called shepherd moons because they orbit near the ring edges.
These moons use their gravity to keep ring particles in place, preventing them from spreading out and helping maintain Saturn’s distinct ring structure.
This is not a lasting change but a temporary cosmic event that happens once every 29.5 years.
As Earth and Saturn shift positions, the rings will reappear by November in the same year.
