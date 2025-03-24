Sports

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: 'Baby Girl'

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul to miss IPL season opener against Lucknow Super Giants

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty welcome first child together: ‘Baby Girl’

KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, announced the birth of their first child together with a social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress and Indian right-handed wicketkeeper batter, on Monday, March 24, 2025, shared the news about the birth of their daughter with a heartwarming poster featuring two swans at the top along with a message that says, “Blessed with a baby girl, 24. 03. 2025, Athiya and Rahul.”


The announcement sparked widespread congratulations from the Bollywood actors and cricketers.

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani dropped red heart emojis in the comments while Kriti Sanon wrote, “Omg!!! Congrats, you two."

Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha commented, “Omg yayyyyyyy!!!! Congratulations, you two!! So, so lucky to have a lil baby girl.”

Arjum Kapoor penned, “(Dumpling emoji) is here!!! #squishy!!! Congratulations, guys.”

After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Suniel and Mana Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023.

Athiya and Rahul announced their pregnancy in November with an Instagram post featuring an evil eye and baby footstep with a text, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”

Furthermore, Rahul, who recently played a key role in helping India to win the 2025 Champions Trophy, has missed the Indian Premier League debut match with his new team, Delhi Capitals, against his former franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, due to the birth of his first child.

