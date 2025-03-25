Sci-Tech

Daphni, French VC firm secures major funding for new startups

Daphni is also open to investing in American researchers, who are planning to initiate a startup in Europe

A French Venture Capital (VC) firm Daphni has announced major update about its new fund called Daphni Blue.

As reported by TechCrunch, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, the firm announced it has raised around $215 million and is expected to raise up to $270 million by the end of the year.

Daphni has invested in 70 European startups since 2015, including Swile, Pasqal, Hubcycle, and Back Market.

Aong with its key contributors such as PRO BTP, the European Investment Fund, Bpifrance, and Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, the firm is planning to invest in around 40 more startups.

Founding partner Pierre-Eric Leibovici shared with the outlet, noting, "We need to ask ourselves how we can both differentiate ourselves, and support technologies or services that are sustainable when we invest in new projects."

Instead of just focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), Daphni is aiming to emphasis the importance of science as a whole such as Biology, Physics, Mathematics and Life sciences.

While taking about the hold basic science has on complex concepts, he added, "When you talk about quantum computing, well, quantum computing is fundamental physics combined with hardware and software."

Notably, securing the funds could be the easiest task of all, as now the firm has to put the newly raised capital in action and prove that it has found an efficient investment strategy.

