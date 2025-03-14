Sci-Tech

SoftBank secures $676 million worth old plant for OpenAI collaboration

SoftBank takes first for collaboration with OpenAI with the purchase of Sharp's old plant

  March 14, 2025
SoftBank is gearing to welcome OpenAI in its home market of Japan, with a grand purchase.

As reported by TechCrunch, on Friday, March 14, the tech company announced that it would be buying an old factory used by Sharp for $676 million to convert it into an artificial intelligence (AI) data centre.

The sale agreement with the electronic company included both the land and building of the Sharp Sakai Plant in Osaka.

SoftBank has taken a huge step for its AI operations as sufficient data centres capacity is needed both to train models and to run services.

Previously, it was announced that the company is collaborating with OpenAI to launch an advanced AI known as "Cristal Intelligence" in Japan, with the tech-giant also confirming that its planning to bring AI foundational model to the Japanese market.

The partnership will train models using clients' data from marketing and other activities.

SoftBank acquisition of the former LCD panel production house is because its expected to have enough power to run AI data centre.

The Sakai facility will be SoftBank's third data centre as the company already has a operating establishment in Tokyo and Hokkaido.

