Royal

King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors

Jordanian Monarch was warmly greeted at Al-Bateen Airport by UAE President

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors
King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors

King Abdullah II and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

On Tuesday, March 25, the Jordanian Royals took to their official Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the high profile meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The post shared along with the caption, “In Abu Dhabi, His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold talks, discussing the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation across various fields.”

Related: Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes


“The leaders stress the need to maintain coordination on various issues of mutual concern, in the best interests of the two peoples and in service of Arab causes,” the palace concluded.

As per Emirates News Agency the Jordanian Monarch was warmly greeted at Al-Bateen Airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

At the meeting, high-ranking Emirati officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, minister of interior; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs. Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi were also present.

Related: King Abdullah celebrates Jordan army’s 69th Arabization anniversary

King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip
King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip
King Charles surprises Princess Anne at ‘special reception’
King Charles surprises Princess Anne at ‘special reception’
King Charles delays Vatican trip due to Pope Francis’ health concerns
King Charles delays Vatican trip due to Pope Francis’ health concerns
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle podcast trailer release
Royal Family breaks silence after Meghan Markle podcast trailer release
Meghan Markle reveals podcast studio setup after new trailer debut
Meghan Markle reveals podcast studio setup after new trailer debut
Queen Letizia shares special message on first day of Cabo Verde trip
Queen Letizia shares special message on first day of Cabo Verde trip
Princess Victoria pays special visit to Home Guard for key purpose
Princess Victoria pays special visit to Home Guard for key purpose
Meghan Markle expresses fury over living in Prince Harry’s shadow
Meghan Markle expresses fury over living in Prince Harry’s shadow
Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle
Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle
Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession
Princess Diana's nieces Amelia, Eliza make surprising confession
Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases ‘girl talk’
Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases ‘girl talk’
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry
Sarah Ferguson makes delightful announcement for children after COVID-19 inquiry