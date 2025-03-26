King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors

King Abdullah II and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors.
On Tuesday, March 25, the Jordanian Royals took to their official Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the high profile meeting in Abu Dhabi.
The post shared along with the caption, “In Abu Dhabi, His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold talks, discussing the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation across various fields.”
“The leaders stress the need to maintain coordination on various issues of mutual concern, in the best interests of the two peoples and in service of Arab causes,” the palace concluded.
As per Emirates News Agency the Jordanian Monarch was warmly greeted at Al-Bateen Airport by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
At the meeting, high-ranking Emirati officials including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, vice president; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, minister of interior; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs. Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi were also present.
