Royal

Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes

King Abdullah, Queen Rania, and Crown Prince Hussein share heartwarming wishes for Ramadan 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025

Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes


King Abdullah, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated the arrival of Ramadan with heartfelt wishes.

On Friday, February 28, the Jordanian Monarch took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court and shared a delightful video to mark the beginning of the holy month.

The video montage featured multiple clips of the citizens of Jordan as they welcomed the month of blessings with happy and smiling faces.

It also showcased a variety of food items that are commonly consumed in the country.

"Welcome to the month of mercy and forgiveness. O God, bless us in the holy month of Ramadan. May God return it to Jordan and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings,” King Abdullah wished.

Queen Rania, on her Instagram Story, shared an image that read, “Ramadan Mubarak. O God, make it a month of tranquility for the soul and forgiveness.”

P.C. Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein Instagram Stories
P.C. Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein Instagram Stories

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein also took to his Instagram Story to share a verse from the Holy Quran that states, “The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Qur’an, a guidance for mankind and a clear proof of guidance and criterion. 185: The Cow.”

Moreover, this update comes after King Abdullah inaugurated a new building of King Hussein Cancer Center in Aqaba.

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience

Lionel Messi makes shocking confession about his PSG experience
Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes

Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori welcomes first child with fiancé Wayne Deuce
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
Meghan Markle talks about life before meeting Prince Harry in her new show
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
King Frederik, Queen Mary light up dance floor at grand royal event
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's special video message
Kensington Palace shares Prince William's special video message
Kate Middleton makes surprising admission about lung cancer
Kate Middleton makes surprising admission about lung cancer
Prince Andrew ex set to leave UK amid Duke's shocking controversies
Prince Andrew ex set to leave UK amid Duke's shocking controversies
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news just days before Netflix release
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share exciting news just days before Netflix release
King Charles wishes 70th birthday to Princess Anne's husband with rare photo
King Charles wishes 70th birthday to Princess Anne's husband with rare photo
Kate Middleton's latest move stirs competition with Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's latest move stirs competition with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss
Sarah Ferguson releases moving message after Princess Eugenie's tragic loss
King Charles receives praises from Prince Harry’s opponent
King Charles receives praises from Prince Harry’s opponent
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with kids after Wales trip
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance with kids after Wales trip
Queen Mary, King Frederik radiate love & elegance at prestigious royal event
Queen Mary, King Frederik radiate love & elegance at prestigious royal event