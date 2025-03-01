Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes

King Abdullah, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein celebrated the arrival of Ramadan with heartfelt wishes.
On Friday, February 28, the Jordanian Monarch took to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Hashemite Court and shared a delightful video to mark the beginning of the holy month.
The video montage featured multiple clips of the citizens of Jordan as they welcomed the month of blessings with happy and smiling faces.
It also showcased a variety of food items that are commonly consumed in the country.
"Welcome to the month of mercy and forgiveness. O God, bless us in the holy month of Ramadan. May God return it to Jordan and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and blessings,” King Abdullah wished.
Queen Rania, on her Instagram Story, shared an image that read, “Ramadan Mubarak. O God, make it a month of tranquility for the soul and forgiveness.”
Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein also took to his Instagram Story to share a verse from the Holy Quran that states, “The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Qur’an, a guidance for mankind and a clear proof of guidance and criterion. 185: The Cow.”
Moreover, this update comes after King Abdullah inaugurated a new building of King Hussein Cancer Center in Aqaba.