Royal

King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event

The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, holds a special meeting with at El Pardo Palace to review preparations for a historic ceremony

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event
King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event

King Felipe is actively overseeing preparations of a grand ceremony.

On Monday, November 24, the Spanish monarch held a special meeting at Royal Palace of El Pardo in Madrid to review the preparations of a lavish ceremony to mark the milestone 100th anniversary of a historic event.

For the eventful day, Felipe donned his Air Force uniform, adorned with multiple medals and decorations.

At the palace, the King hosted officers from the Air and Space Army, who are in charge of the commemorative events, and reviewed the plans and preparations of the upcoming grand ceremony.

The event, set to take place in 2026, will mark 100 years since the Plus Ultra flight – a historic flight where one plane flew from Spain across the South Atlantic and reached Buenos Aires, connecting Spain with Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina for the first time ever.

Taking to Instagram, the Spanish Royal Family shared a gallery of highlights from key meetings and provided briefings about them.

“Day of military hearings at the Royal Palace of El Pardo,” stated the royals in the post’s caption, adding, “Earlier, the King has received a commission from the Air and Space Army and its Historical and Cultural Service, in charge of following up the commemorative events of the centenary of the major Spanish aviation flights.”

Sharing about Plus Ultra flight, they noted, “In 2026 it will be 100 years since the flight of the "Plus Ultra", which arrived all the way to Buenos Aires after being able to cross the South Atlantic with a single plane from the Iberian Peninsula, joining Spain with Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.”

Following his meeting with the Air Force staff, King Felipe held another session with a group of military personnel.

“The King has then met with a group of divisional generals and vice admirants, and a group of brigade generals and rear admirants, after having been appointed to assume command of different military units,” concluded the statement.

King Felipe’s latest engagement comes two days after he presided over a special session with Congress of Deputies along with Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofia.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne exudes regal charm during grand appearance at University of London

Princess Anne exudes regal charm during grand appearance at University of London
The Princess Royal makes a regal appearance to fulfil major duty as Chancellor of University of London

Meghan Markle makes strong demand to Prince Harry as holiday season nears

Meghan Markle makes strong demand to Prince Harry as holiday season nears
Meghan Markle gives clear message to Prince Harry as he awaits King Charles approval on key move

Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video

Kensington Palace shares Kate’s personal message after Meghan Markle’s video
The Princess of Wales speaks on complex health issue 'ruining lives' in emotional message

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC

Prince William, Prince Harry’s uncle makes bombshell claim against BBC
Princess Diana's brother, Charles Earl Spencer, files complaint against BBC over major blunder

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed

Prince William's pursuit of truth about Princess Diana's death exposed
Author Andy Webb draws parallels between the late Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview and her tragic death

Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot

Epstein wanted Sarah, Andrew dead, shocking new report exposes chilling plot
Jeffrey Epstein horrible plot against Andrew, Fergie unearthed in shocking new revelation

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform

Royal couple host grand reception for Crimea Platform
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel make joint apperance for a speical reception

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move

Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move
The young British prince is set to attend secondary school next September, as the Prince and Princess of Wales weigh their options

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day
Prince Harry set to travel to Canada without wife Meghan Markle for a short trip

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup
The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has dropped its holiday collection ahead of Christmas

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame

Princess Kate drops explosive statement on ‘addiction’ shame
Kate Middleton marks Addiction Awareness Week with emotional message

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’

King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’
Prince William and Kate Middleton panic over King Charles III shocking decision