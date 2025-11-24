King Felipe leads plans for grand 100th anniversary to mark historic event

King Felipe is actively overseeing preparations of a grand ceremony.
On Monday, November 24, the Spanish monarch held a special meeting at Royal Palace of El Pardo in Madrid to review the preparations of a lavish ceremony to mark the milestone 100th anniversary of a historic event.
For the eventful day, Felipe donned his Air Force uniform, adorned with multiple medals and decorations.
At the palace, the King hosted officers from the Air and Space Army, who are in charge of the commemorative events, and reviewed the plans and preparations of the upcoming grand ceremony.
The event, set to take place in 2026, will mark 100 years since the Plus Ultra flight – a historic flight where one plane flew from Spain across the South Atlantic and reached Buenos Aires, connecting Spain with Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina for the first time ever.
Taking to Instagram, the Spanish Royal Family shared a gallery of highlights from key meetings and provided briefings about them.
“Day of military hearings at the Royal Palace of El Pardo,” stated the royals in the post’s caption, adding, “Earlier, the King has received a commission from the Air and Space Army and its Historical and Cultural Service, in charge of following up the commemorative events of the centenary of the major Spanish aviation flights.”
Following his meeting with the Air Force staff, King Felipe held another session with a group of military personnel.
“The King has then met with a group of divisional generals and vice admirants, and a group of brigade generals and rear admirants, after having been appointed to assume command of different military units,” concluded the statement.
King Felipe’s latest engagement comes two days after he presided over a special session with Congress of Deputies along with Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofia.