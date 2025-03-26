Entertainment

Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez has opened up about the constant scrutiny she faces as a woman, specially over her dating choices.

During a recent conversation on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast, Gomez, who is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, shared her frustrations over how women, especially those in the public eye, are subjected to intense criticism, from their appearance to their relationships.

"From my perspective it's pretty wild, and I think this isn't news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they're wearing to everything,” Emilia Pérez star said.

Gomez went on to express, "It's the character that gets judged, it's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough."

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship

"There's just so many different things that come up in my face that I can't help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn't add to your life, but it's just so difficult. From the choices of people you date — it's like nobody cares about those kind of things with men,” she added.

The Who Says singer’s comments come amid ongoing online trolling of her relationship with Blanco, with some mocking his appearance and labelling them as “beauty and the beast.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024.

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share their sweet proposal story with Jimmy Fallon

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on 'tough year' after suffering two deaths
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's somber tribute amid family rift
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Lady Gaga hits with massive lawsuit over ‘Mayhem’ logo
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Jennifer Lopez moves out of Ben Affleck house months after finalising divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus shares tearful tribute to Noah, Milley Cyrus
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes
Angelina Jolie faces reality of ‘empty nest syndrome’ as family dynamic changes
Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco as she released new track
Selena Gomez declares love for Benny Blanco as she released new track
Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck reveals bombshell reason behind Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck confesses 'wonderful' relationship with ex Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck confesses 'wonderful' relationship with ex Jennifer Garner
Pedro Pascal clears the air about Jennifer Aniston dating rumors
Pedro Pascal clears the air about Jennifer Aniston dating rumors
Jonas Brothers delight fans with surprising announcement about their tour
Jonas Brothers delight fans with surprising announcement about their tour