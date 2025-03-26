Selena Gomez addresses trolling over ‘dating choices’ amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez has opened up about the constant scrutiny she faces as a woman, specially over her dating choices.
During a recent conversation on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty Podcast, Gomez, who is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, shared her frustrations over how women, especially those in the public eye, are subjected to intense criticism, from their appearance to their relationships.
"From my perspective it's pretty wild, and I think this isn't news to anybody, that obviously women have a lot more intense feelings from their appearance to what they're wearing to everything,” Emilia Pérez star said.
Gomez went on to express, "It's the character that gets judged, it's the way I'm not white enough, I'm not Mexican enough."
"There's just so many different things that come up in my face that I can't help but see, but I fall victim to looking at things, and it really doesn't add to your life, but it's just so difficult. From the choices of people you date — it's like nobody cares about those kind of things with men,” she added.
The Who Says singer’s comments come amid ongoing online trolling of her relationship with Blanco, with some mocking his appearance and labelling them as “beauty and the beast.”
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11, 2024.
