Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share their sweet proposal story with Jimmy Fallon

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco made their first TV appearance to promote their newly released music album I Said I Love You First.
The couple, who announced their engagement in December last year, made a guest appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20.
During the latest episode of the talk show, the host congratulated Selena and Benny on their surprise engagement and requested them to share how they decided to make their relationship official.
The Calm Down crooner stated when her partner proposed to her it was a complete surprise that turned her life upside down.
She began, "We had to do a lot of promo for the album, so I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far."
In response to Selena, Benny added, "She almost didn't even come. She was like, I don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today."
The 36-year-old music producer cheekily noted that getting engaged to someone is the "craziest thing" in the world.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.
