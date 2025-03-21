Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share their sweet proposal story with Jimmy Fallon

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco made first TV appearance after their surprise engagement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spill the tea on their heartfelt proposal story
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spill the tea on their heartfelt proposal story 

Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco made their first TV appearance to promote their newly released music album I Said I Love You First.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December last year, made a guest appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, March 20.

During the latest episode of the talk show, the host congratulated Selena and Benny on their surprise engagement and requested them to share how they decided to make their relationship official.

The Calm Down crooner stated when her partner proposed to her it was a complete surprise that turned her life upside down.

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party 

She began, "We had to do a lot of promo for the album, so I woke up, and I was very confused on what was happening, on where we were going, because it seemed kind of far." 

In response to Selena, Benny added, "She almost didn't even come. She was like, I don't feel that well. I think I'm just going to stay home today."

The 36-year-old music producer cheekily noted that getting engaged to someone is the "craziest thing" in the world.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First on March 21, 2025.

Related: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco dish details on their upcoming music album 

Naomi Watts reveals David Lynch’s surprising career plans before his tragic death
Naomi Watts reveals David Lynch’s surprising career plans before his tragic death
Beyoncé, Jay-Z break silence over Kanye West's immoral attack on their kids
Beyoncé, Jay-Z break silence over Kanye West's immoral attack on their kids
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop collaborative album ‘I Said I Love You First’
Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West to court after Tate brothers' meetup with kids
Kim Kardashian takes Kanye West to court after Tate brothers' meetup with kids
Did Travis Kelce film Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards speech?
Did Travis Kelce film Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards speech?
Hugh Jackman reveals big career move amid wedding buzz
Hugh Jackman reveals big career move amid wedding buzz
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt clash over casting Mikey Madison
Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt clash over casting Mikey Madison
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber exchange playful remarks on social media: See
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber exchange playful remarks on social media: See
Rachel Zegler explains why 'Snow White' feels extra special to her, family
Rachel Zegler explains why 'Snow White' feels extra special to her, family
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share hilarious story of Taylor Swift’s party
Selena Gomez pens deep emotions ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me’ debut
Selena Gomez pens deep emotions ahead of ‘Younger and Hotter Than Me’ debut
Benny Blanco hints at Selena Gomez ‘baby’ plans after wedding confession
Benny Blanco hints at Selena Gomez ‘baby’ plans after wedding confession